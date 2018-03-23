Ni no Kuni 2 Giveaway

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Giveaway – Win One of Two Retail Copies!

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is an amazing Ghibli-styled RPG adventure, made by many people who have worked on Studio Ghibli films. Evan is a boy king usurped from his throne and he must find a way to unite the kingdoms of the world while stopping a great evil. It releases today, and if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, we want to give you a chance to win one for free. We’re offering the chance to win one of two retail copies of Ni no Kuni II just for PlayStation LifeStyle readers.

Two (2) Grand Prize Winners:

One (1) PS4 copy of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

How to Enter

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, simply drop a comment below telling us which Studio Ghibli film you love and why. Bonus points for creative and unique answers! Our readers are our most important asset, so we want to hear from you. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Contest is for US only! We cannot ship prizes outside of the US.

The giveaway is running through Tuesday, March 27, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Wednesday, March 28. If you are selected as a winner, we will be sending you the code through your contact information on the channel you won from (Facebook, Twitter, Disqus email). Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to receive the notification email.

Our Ni no Kuni II review called the game a near-perfect RPG while praising how all of its systems and mechanics weave together.

Ni no Kuni II is pure magic. It consistently surpassed my expectations, being bigger than I could have imagined. New pieces were constantly fitting themselves into place, and just when I thought the puzzle was complete, the border would expand. More than 40 hours later, the edges were still unfolding, both in narrative revelations and expanding gameplay capabilities. It’s easy to get lost in every face of this perfectly-paced multifaceted gem. I felt welcomed into Evan’s kingdom of Evermore, and I made it my new home as I took part in the unfolding adventure. Ni no Kuni II is a near-perfect RPG and deserves every bit of the attention that it demands.

Good luck in our Ni no Kuni 2 giveaway!