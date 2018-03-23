Ni no Kuni II Songbook Locations Guide – All 31 Songbook Pages for Music Buff Trophy

One of the trophies in Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will have you hunting down Songbook Pages, a special item in the game. You only need to find 30 of them for the Music Buff trophy, but we’ve gathered all 31 in our Ni no Kuni II Songbook locations guide. I recommend beginning the hunt for these after starting Chapter 7. You’ll gain access to an airship that will allow you to go pretty much anywhere on the world map, making hunting for the Songbook Pages much easier.

Ni no Kuni II Songbook Locations Guide

Songbook Page No. 1: Reward for completing Side Quest 048

Reward for completing Side Quest 048 Songbook Page No. 2: Reward for completing Side Quest 161

Reward for completing Side Quest 161 Songbook Page No. 3: In a locked chest in Nogo Plateau, just north of the Rolling Hills on the world map. You will need the Lockpicking spell

In a locked chest in Nogo Plateau, just north of the Rolling Hills on the world map. You will need the Lockpicking spell Songbook Page No. 4: In a chest on Starboard Isle, on the world map just behind a tainted monster. You will have to use the ship or airship to get there

In a chest on Starboard Isle, on the world map just behind a tainted monster. You will have to use the ship or airship to get there Songbook Page No. 5: In a chest in Upheer Plain, on the world map. You will have to use the airship to get there.

In a chest in Upheer Plain, on the world map. You will have to use the airship to get there. Songbook Page No. 6: Reward for completing Side Quest 170

Reward for completing Side Quest 170 Songbook Page No. 7: Reward for completing Side Quest 034

Reward for completing Side Quest 034 Songbook Page No. 8: Reward for completing Side Quest 062

Reward for completing Side Quest 062 Songbook Page No. 9: Reward for completing Side Quest 092

Reward for completing Side Quest 092 Songbook Page No. 10: Reward for completing Side Quest 152

Reward for completing Side Quest 152 Songbook Page No. 11: Reward for completing Side Quest 129

Reward for completing Side Quest 129 Songbook Page No. 12: In a chest in the Old Well in Ding Dong Dell, near the Slums Entrance

In a chest in the Old Well in Ding Dong Dell, near the Slums Entrance Songbook Page No. 13: In a chest in Cloudcoil Canyon

In a chest in Cloudcoil Canyon Songbook Page No. 14: In a chest in the Forest of Niall, inside the Hard Woods portion of the map

In a chest in the Forest of Niall, inside the Hard Woods portion of the map Songbook Page No. 15: In a chest in the Abyss, on the 3000 Fathoms Deep section of the map

In a chest in the Abyss, on the 3000 Fathoms Deep section of the map Songbook Page No. 16: In a chest in Broadleaf, check Dynafloor No. 3 for this one

In a chest in Broadleaf, check Dynafloor No. 3 for this one Songbook Page No. 17: Reward for completing Side Quest 168

Reward for completing Side Quest 168 Songbook Page No. 18: In a locked chest in the north eastern part of the Ruby Ruins, on the world map. You will need the Lockpicking spell

In a locked chest in the north eastern part of the Ruby Ruins, on the world map. You will need the Lockpicking spell Songbook Page No. 19: Found in a chest in Snaketooth Ridge, on the world map

Found in a chest in Snaketooth Ridge, on the world map Songbook Page No. 20: Defeat Tainted Monster 27, Skyrch

Defeat Tainted Monster 27, Skyrch Songbook Page No. 21: Defeat Tainted Monster 30, Swellhorn

Defeat Tainted Monster 30, Swellhorn Songbook Page No. 22: Defeat Tainted Monster 48, Starless Knight

Defeat Tainted Monster 48, Starless Knight Songbook Page No. 23: Defeat Tainted Monster 49, Ziggy

Defeat Tainted Monster 49, Ziggy Songbook Page No. 24: You will have to purchase this one for 5000 Guilders to complete Side Quest 106.

You will have to purchase this one for 5000 Guilders to complete Side Quest 106. Songbook Page No. 25: Reward for completing Side Quest 144

Reward for completing Side Quest 144 Songbook Page No. 26: Reward for completing Side Quest 164

Reward for completing Side Quest 164 Songbook Page No. 27: Reward for completing Side Quest 060

Reward for completing Side Quest 060 Songbook Page No. 28: Reward for completing Side Quest 155

Reward for completing Side Quest 155 Songbook Page No. 29: Reward for completing Side Quest 066

Reward for completing Side Quest 066 Songbook Page No. 30: Reward for completing Side Quest 087

Reward for completing Side Quest 087 Songbook Page No. 31: Reward for completing Side Quest 022

Once you find all of them, the Music Buff trophy will be yours, and you will be one step closer to a platinum trophy. If you want to know what the Songbook Pages can be used for, check out our guide on building the Symphonium. We also have a complete Ni no Kuni II Kingdom Building Guide that will help you get the kingdom of Evermore running optimally.

Don’t miss our review of Ni no Kuni II, which we called a near-perfect RPG. Will you be going for the Ni no Kuni II Platinum trophy?