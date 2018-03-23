PixelJunk Monsters 2 Announced, Coming to PS4 in May

Chunsoft has had a big day at GDC today, announcing that a sequel to the tower defense game PixelJunk Monsters will finally be coming out. Titled PixelJunk Monsters 2 (obviously), the game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 25 and will run players $14.99. The game will be released digitally on all three platforms, and Chunsoft has also released a new trailer for the game, which you can see below.

For more on the upcoming PixelJunk Monsters 2, make sure to check out below for a brief overview of some features players can expect to see, and check out a new batch of screenshots Chunsoft has released for the game below as well:

In the acclaimed tower defense series’ first ever official sequel, play as Tikiman and build towers to defend your Tiki Hut from the monster hordes. The sequel brings with it FOUR PLAYER online co-op, new and sometimes quite explosive fruit bombs and on top of that the game has been fully re-imagined in beautifully detailed 3D. Get ready to defend your Chibis again in this fun and addictive game for all the family. Key Features • Local & Online Play – Maximize the fun by playing with your friends on the couch or with up to 4 players online! • Close Encounters – Multiply the suspense by toggling your POV from top-down to an in-your-face view! • Fluid and Detailed Graphics – Immerse yourself in an all new world like never before as the HD animation breathes life into Tikiman and the unique maps! • The Mask Makes the Tikiman– A mask for any occasion! Customize Tikiman with different masks and shells.

PixelJunk Monsters 2 will release on May 25, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.