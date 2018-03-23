Steins;Gate Elite English Release Announced, New Trailer Released

Steins;Gate Elite, the animated version of the popular visual novel, will be coming to North America this year. Spike Chunsoft announced the news today in a new trailer. The publisher describes the game as the “ultimate version” of the story, and that it “features newly animated sequences for certain endings.” It’s set to release later this year for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

To get a good look at its animated look, watch the Steins;Gate Elite English announcement trailer below:

Here’s more on the upcoming visual novel from publisher Spike Chunsoft:

Now, as STEINS;GATE ELITE, the game is fully remastered with animated scenes from the anime, creating a perfectly new, immersive experience. follows a rag-tag band of tech-savvy young students who discover the means of changing the past via e-mail using a modified microwave. Their experiments in pushing the boundaries of time begin to spiral out of control as they become entangled in a conspiracy surrounding SERN, the organization behind the Large Hadron Collider, and John Titor, who claims to be from a dystopian future. Key Features Fully Animated Adventure – Indulge in all the beautiful animation from 24 episodes of the STEINS;GATE anime.

A New Way to Time Leap – Experience the world of STEINS;GATE with this remastered, ultimate version that features newly animated sequences for certain endings.

Branching Storylines – Every choice you make has its own consequence, shifting the world line closer or farther from reaching 1% divergence, providing a multitude of animated endings.

