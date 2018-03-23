New Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax Trailer Hints at Localized Version

Area Zero has released a new English trailer for the upcoming Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax. The game, which is out in Japan as Touhou Sky Arena: Gensoukyou Kuusen Hime Matsuri Climax, hadn’t been hinted at being localized, but with the trailer being in English and featuring a visible name change, it seems likely now that a localization is incoming.

You can check out the trailer for the game below:

For more information on the game, check out below for an overview of the 3D arena fighter (via Gematsu):

A fired-up spell battle action game! With fierce girl power battles in the sky above Gensokyo! A song that pushes her to extremes! 20 Touhou characters join the battle! Each character has two available types of individual spells, dyeing the bombardment battles vividly! Based on Japan’s popular Touhou Project. Abilities change to the song in the “Fired-Up Battle System.” A strategic and dramatic spell battle action unfolds! Over 70 songs were recorded by Touhou arrangement vocals for the background music behind the fired-up battles. Enjoy two-player battles with split-screen, and online battles! One-versus-one Single Battles and two-versus-two Team Battles are also playable. Additionally, you can join rooms for battles. Characters include: Reimu Hakurei – Wonderful Shrine Maiden of Paradise

Marisa Kirisame – Ordinary Black-Magic Girl

Cirno – Little Ice Fairy

Sakuya Izayoi – Perfect and Elegant Maid

Youmu Konpaku – Half-Human, Half-Phantom Gardener

Alice Margatroid – Rainbow-Colored Puppeteer

Suwako Moriya – The Highest of Native Gods

Utsuho Reiuji – Scorching, Troublesome Divine Flame

Flandre Scarlet – Sister of the Devil

Suika Ibuki – The Little Pandemonium

Reisen Udongein-Inaba – Red Eyes of Madness

Fujiwara no Mokou – Figure of the Person of Hourai

Aya Shameimaru – Traditional Reporter of Fantasy

Sanae Kochiya – Deified Human of the Wind

Koishi Komeiji – The Closed Eyes of Love

Tenshi Hinanawi – Girl of Bhava-agra

Kogasa Tatara – The Cheery Forgotten Umberella

Nue Houjuu – The Unidentified Fantastic Flying Girl

Remilia Scarlet – Eternally Young Scarlet Moon

Mononobe no Futo – Shikaisen of Ancient Japan

We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any updates for Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax and a possible localization.