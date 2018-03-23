Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is Rated M, Features Exploding Monsters

We already know that Warhammer 40,000: Inquistor – Martyr will be releasing later this year in May, but a new ESRB listing for the game confirms that it will be a Mature-rated title that features a lot of exploding chunks of things. With the game having been in development for three years, it seems like developer NeoCoreGames has fine-tuned things to include just the right amount of exploding monster bits.

According to the ESRB listing, not much is revealed in the way of new details. As many know already, the game sees players controlling agents of the Inquisition as they fight against the likes of aliens, demons, and heretics. Of course, there will be some violence in the game, and players will be able to utilize guns, axes, and various magic attacks to take down enemies in combat. For more on the game, check out the full listing below:

This is an action role-playing game in which players create and control agents of the Inquisition in a space-gothic universe. From a ¾-overhead perspective, players explore dungeons and battle enemies (e.g., aliens, demons, heretics) by using ranged and melee weapons/attacks. Characters use guns, axes, fireballs, and other magic attacks to kill enemies in frentic combat. Enemies explode into blood and chunks of flesh when killed. Several environments depict large bloodstains and limbless corpses.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out a description of the game below:

Forge your own playstyle with different character classes and specializations: hold your ground with the Crusader Inquisitor while enemies close in on you, bring in your finesse and cunning with the Death Cult Assassin background, or use the unspeakable powers of the Warp with the Primaris Psyker background. Choose from three specializations for each classes that fit your playstyle.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr will launch on May 11, 2018.

