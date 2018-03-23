Zanki Zero: Last Beginning is a Survival RPG From the Danganronpa Creators

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning is the latest game from producer Yoshinori Terasawa and designer Takayuki Sugawara, the creators of Danganronpa. The survival role-playing game will allow players to explore “ruins, dungeons, and islands” in a post-apocalyptic world. There’ll be eight protagonists, and the game is set to release physically and digitally for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Check out the Zanki Zero: Last Beginning trailer below:

Here’s more on the game from publisher Spike Chunsoft: