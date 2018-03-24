Classic Arcade Game Dangun Feveron Coming West This April

Cave’s 1998 arcade shoot-em-up, Dangun Feveron, will release in the West on April 4, M2 has announced. The upcoming PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release will mark the game’s 20th anniversary.

Dangun Feveron will come with a price tag of $34.99, and will be available digitally. You can check out a trailer above, and an overview below (courtesy of Gematsu):

First time ever on home consoles! The groovy arcade classic returns! In 1998, the hippest shoot ’em up ever came crashing into arcades. This refreshingly simple bullet-hell shmup impressed gamers with its psychedelic high speed gameplay. Get ready to boogie for Feveron‘s 20th anniversary, and its release as the second title in the M2 ShotTriggers series! The perfection you expect from the detail-obsessed M2 ShotTriggers! Helper features including “Super Easy Mode” allow even total beginners to get their groove on! Plus, the all new M2 remixed “Fever Mode” pumps up the gameplay excitement! And of course, “Time Attack Mode” and the other original modes are all back, too. M2 Gadgets are back! Once again, the extra space on widescreen monitors is jam-packed with M2 Gadgets! They will not only help you keep on truckin’ through the game, but also assist players shooting for a far out high score!

[Source: M2]