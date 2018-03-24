EA Hiring for a Star Wars Open World Project

Less than a year after Electronic Arts closed down Visceral Games and announced that it’ll be redesigning its Star Wars game, the company is hiring for a Star Wars open world project.

A job listing advertises the position of a Lead Online Engineer for the publisher’s Vancouver studio, and is looking for someone who has “experience implementing online features such as matchmaking, asynchronous interactions, live services, server-host migration, etc.” Key responsibilities include working on “client and server gameplay to ensure designs will maintain high-traffic services for multi-platform games.”

While EA hasn’t officially provided any details about the upcoming title, the job advert indicates that the game might already be in development.

Visceral Games’ Star Wars project was being led by former Uncharted writer, Amy Hennig. Upon announcing the developer’s closure, EA faced intense criticism but the company maintained that player feedback was one of the reasons behind its decision. “In its current form, it was shaping up to be a story-based, linear adventure game,” said Patrick Soderlund last October. “It has become clear that to deliver an experience that players will want to come back to and enjoy for a long time to come, we needed to pivot the design.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: EA via GameSpot]