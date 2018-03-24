Leading Video Game Companies Form ‘Fair Play Alliance’ to Fight Toxicity in Multiplayer Games

The issue of toxicity and abusive behavior in multiplayer games is nothing new but it has become a recurring headache for leading video game developers. Over the last several years, we’ve heard different publishers outline their own plans for dealing with problematic players in their games but for the first time this year, over 30 companies have joined hands to combat the issue together.

Members of the “Fair Play Alliance,” which was unveiled at GDC this week, include:

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

CCPGames

Corillian

Discord Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Flaregames

Huuuge Games

Intel Corporation

Kabam

Kefir

Ker-Chunk Games

Mixer

Owlchemy Labs

Playrix

Radial Games

Riot Games

Roblox Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Space Ape Games

Spirit AI, Ltd.

Supercell

Two Hat

Twitch

Unity Technologies

Xbox

The alliance’s mission statement declares that the companies involved aim to “collaborate on research and best practices that encourage fair play and healthy communities in online gaming.” Publishers want to raise awareness of the implications of toxic behavior on video game communities as they look for long-term solutions. “We envision a world where games are free of harassment, discrimination, and abuse, and where players can express themselves through play,” reads the statement.

You can check out Fair Play Alliance’s website for more information.