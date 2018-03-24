Spike Chunsoft Releasing Fire Pro Wrestling World on PS4 in the West This Summer

Spike Chunsoft has announced that its wrestling simulation title, Fire Pro Wrestling World, will release in the West for PlayStation 4 this summer. While a specific release date wasn’t announced, we’re told that the game will be available both physically and digitally, and that preorders are now open.

In case you missed it, here’s an overview of Fire Pro Wrestling World:

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world! Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt. PLAY ONLINE

Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world. MIX UP THE RULES

Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro wrestling and MMA. UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION

Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee! REALISTIC SIMULATION

Give your creations personalities with a robust system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.