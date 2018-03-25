Check Out 10 Mins of Dying Light: Bad Blood Gameplay

Folks over at IGN recently got their hands on Dying Light: Bad Blood, offering us a look at the upcoming battle royale-inspired multiplayer standalone expansion. Set in the Dying Light universe, Bad Blood blends PvP and PvE, dropping 6 players in a zombie-infested area that they need to evacuate before the night falls. Check it out!

In case you missed our previous coverage, here are some features of the upcoming expansion:

You and five other players are dropped into a hostile, zombie-infested area. Each of you has the same goal: to evacuate before the night falls. Use your parkour skills to swiftly traverse the city, scavenging for weapons that will give you an edge over your opponents. But remember, the clock is ticking. Allies & traitors To pay for a seat on the extraction chopper, you need to harvest blood samples from the infected. Form dynamic alliances with other players to get tactical against formidable zombie bosses – and then turn on your allies to steal their samples. In a cruel set-up where everyone fights for the survival of the few, betrayal is not a question of “if”, but “when”.

To pay for a seat on the extraction chopper, you need to harvest blood samples from the infected. Form dynamic alliances with other players to get tactical against formidable zombie bosses – and then turn on your allies to steal their samples. In a cruel set-up where everyone fights for the survival of the few, betrayal is not a question of “if”, but “when”. Evacuation The more samples the players harvest collectively, the more seats are unlocked. But everyone pays for their seat individually, which means the alliances are short-lived and can easily end with a stab in the back. Make sure you have enough evacuation points once the chopper arrives, and don’t get killed as you race to the extraction zone.

What do our readers think of the gameplay?

