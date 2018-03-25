Huge GameStop Sales Are Live, PS4 Games & More Discounted

Week two of the huge GameStop Play Days sale is now live. Starting today, consumers will be able to get a ton of games and accessories at a discounted price. The GameStop sales will last an entire week and will come to an end on April 1, 2018.

Check out the full list of GameStop sales below:

Hardware & Accessories FREE game of your choice with purchase of any new Xbox One X console

Save $25 on all new Nintendo 3DS XL systems

$50 off all new Xbox One S consoles

Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories Pre-Owned & Trade

Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20

Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games

4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under

Bounceback offer: 10% off any pre-owned game after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated) Save $30: Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99

Save $20: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $39.99 (PSVR only) Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: $39.99 (PS4 only)

South Park Fractured But Whole—$40 savings: $19.99

NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and PS3)

Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

Madden 18: $29.99

Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)

Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99

Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (standard and deluxe editions)

FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $29.99 (for Nintendo Switch)

Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch: $39.99)

LEGO Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch) Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated) Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99

Wolfenstein II: $39.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition: $39.99 Toys, Collectibles & Apparel 20% off select collectibles: Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games, plush and more

Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags

Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs

Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings Collectibles Get an extra 25% off all the toys, statues, board games, apparel and drinkware you can fit in the GameStop grab bag—available for $4.99, while supplies last (in-store only, offer valid until April 8)

These GameStop sales last from March 25 through April 1.