Huge GameStop Sales Are Live, PS4 Games & More Discounted
Week two of the huge GameStop Play Days sale is now live. Starting today, consumers will be able to get a ton of games and accessories at a discounted price. The GameStop sales will last an entire week and will come to an end on April 1, 2018.
Check out the full list of GameStop sales below:
Hardware & Accessories
- FREE game of your choice with purchase of any new Xbox One X console
- Save $25 on all new Nintendo 3DS XL systems
- $50 off all new Xbox One S consoles
- Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers
- Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories
Pre-Owned & Trade
- Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20
- Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games
- 4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under
- Bounceback offer: 10% off any pre-owned game after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product
Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)
- Save $30: Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99
- Save $20:
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $39.99 (PSVR only)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: $39.99 (PS4 only)
- South Park Fractured But Whole—$40 savings: $19.99
- NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and PS3)
- Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99
- Madden 18: $29.99
- Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)
- Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99
- Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (standard and deluxe editions)
- FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $29.99 (for Nintendo Switch)
- Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch: $39.99)
- LEGO Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)
- Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99
- Wolfenstein II: $39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition: $39.99
Toys, Collectibles & Apparel
- 20% off select collectibles: Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games, plush and more
- Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags
- Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs
- Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings
Collectibles
- Get an extra 25% off all the toys, statues, board games, apparel and drinkware you can fit in the GameStop grab bag—available for $4.99, while supplies last (in-store only, offer valid until April 8)
These GameStop sales last from March 25 through April 1.