PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

Huge GameStop Sales Are Live, PS4 Games & More Discounted

March 25, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

gamestop sales

Week two of the huge GameStop Play Days sale is now live. Starting today, consumers will be able to get a ton of games and accessories at a discounted price. The GameStop sales will last an entire week and will come to an end on April 1, 2018.

Check out the full list of GameStop sales below:

Hardware & Accessories

  • FREE game of your choice with purchase of any new Xbox One X console
  • Save $25 on all new Nintendo 3DS XL systems
  • $50 off all new Xbox One S consoles
  • Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories

Pre-Owned & Trade

  • Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20
  • Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games
  • 4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under
  • Bounceback offer: 10% off any pre-owned game after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product

Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

  • Save $30: Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99
  • Save $20:
    • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $39.99 (PSVR only)
    • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: $39.99 (PS4 only)
  • South Park Fractured But Whole—$40 savings: $19.99
  • NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and PS3)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99
  • Madden 18: $29.99
  • Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)
  • Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (standard and deluxe editions)
  • FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $29.99 (for Nintendo Switch)
  • Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
  • L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch: $39.99)
  • LEGO Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
  • Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

  • Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99
  • Wolfenstein II: $39.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition: $39.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel 

  • 20% off select collectibles: Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games, plush and more
  • Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags
  • Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs
  • Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings

Collectibles

  • Get an extra 25% off all the toys, statues, board games, apparel and drinkware you can fit in the GameStop grab bag—available for $4.99, while supplies last (in-store only, offer valid until April 8)

These GameStop sales last from March 25 through April 1.

Tags:
Get Free Far Cry 5 Avatars and Enter to Win a PS4 Pro
Pro Wrestler Mr. Anderson Names His Favorite Game of This Console Generation
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.