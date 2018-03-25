Spike Chunsoft gave updates on a whole slew of titles during GDC 2017, but one key title was nowhere to be seen. That would be the next game from Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi. Thankfully, that isn’t something fans should worry about, as the talented director gave an update on its development on Twitter.

“Please don’t worry,” Uchikoshi assured fans. “Everything is going well. In the near future you will get a glimpse of the most fascinating adventure game in the galaxy. and your jaw will drop into the mantle of the Earth with great astonishment beyond description. Please look forward to that! Thank you!”

Here’s the full Kotaro Uchikoshi new game update:

Uchikoshi’s most recent game was Zero Time Dilemma, which closed out the Zero Escape trilogy. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it in my review:

While it’s arguably the weakest in the trilogy, Zero Time Dilemma is still a must for fans that need to know what’ll happen at the end of Junpei and Akane’s journey, and is still a great game in its own right. It doesn’t quite earn all of its story twists (and that’s saying a lot as someone who was fine with Sigma’s reveal in VLR), but it features enough of a payoff that make both Virtue’s Last Reward and 999 feel more meaningful in retrospect. This closing chapter isn’t perfect, and some low-quality textures can be distracting on PlayStation 4, but it does manage to put a bow on one of gaming’s greatest stories.

The Kotaro Uchikoshi new game is expected to be unveiled in the “near future.”