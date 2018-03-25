Ubisoft Wants You to Singalong to Far Cry 5’s Newest Trailer

The latest Far Cry 5 trailer is quite musical. Ubisoft just put out a new trailer for its soon to be released first-person shooter, and there are lyrics included, so feel free to singalong with it. The video shows off some fresh gameplay from the title, which finally releases next week on March 27, 2018.

Check out the singalong Far Cry 5 trailer below:

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out my Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.