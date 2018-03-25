Pro Wrestler Mr. Anderson Names His Favorite Game of This Console Generation

Professional wrestler Ken Anderson (who also famously went under the name Mr. Kennedy during his time in the WWE) recently did an Ask Me Anything on Reddit. Naturally, the conversation turned to video games. One user asked him what his favorite game was on Xbox One, and Anderson showed his good taste by naming a critical darling.

“There’s a game called INSIDE,” answered Mr. Anderson, who was doing the question and answer session to promote his professional wrestling academy. “It’s so much fun. So cool. It’s a simple concept, but it’s really fun. It’s a puzzle, side-scrolling game. It’s very cinematic.” That’s a darn good pick from Mr. Anderson…Anderson, and it’s good to know that he can always be a video game critic if he ever chooses to be.

Who knows, maybe the former Mr. Kennedy will be one of the people that purchase the upcoming $375 collector editions of INSIDE. Here’s more on the mysterious collaboration between Playdead, Real Doll, and iam8bit:

Much like the game its inspired by, the INSIDE Collector’s Edition is seemingly a mystery. All that the company has revealed so far is the hefty price tag ($375) on the item and the fact that it will include a game disc for the PlayStation 4 version of INSIDE, and Steam codes for INSIDE and Limbo. As for the rest? Iam8bit has teased that it will include “other stuff” and that the item will ship “when it’s done,” so your guess is as good as mine when it comes to what might be included. The Collector’s Edition is available for preorder starting on March 8, and is a timed release lasting until June 8, after which preorders will cease forever. Contents won’t be revealed until the Collector’s Edition ships, but with a price tag as big as $375, it’ll be very interesting to see what’s inside (no pun intended).

INSIDE is available now.

[Source: Reddit]