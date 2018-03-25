PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: March 27 – Far Cry Alchemists

If for some reason you didn’t pick up Ni no Kuni 2 and are not pouring your everything into it, there are a lot of really big PS4 new releases this week, like Far Cry 5, Atelier Lydie & Suelle, MLB The Show 18, and more. There are also a few Vita games and a single VR experience.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

Preta: Vendetta Rising (Digital) – Out 3/29

PlayStation Vita

bit Dungeon + (Digital)

Code: Realize Future Blessings (Digital) – Out 3/30

Reverie (Digital) – Out 3/29

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

