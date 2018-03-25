Robert Bowling Has Harsh Words Regarding the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer Rumors

Recently a rumor came out that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered wouldn’t include any multiplayer modes. This received a ton of criticism online, and now the former face of Call of Duty, Robert Bowling, is speaking up about it. “Modern Warfare 2 Remastered without multiplayer would be like a car without an engine,” said the former creative strategist for Infinity Ward. “[It] doesn’t matter how much I love the car if I can’t pick up my friends.”

Check out Bowling’s original Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer comments below:

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered without multiplayer would be like a car without an engine. Doesn’t matter how much I love the car, if I can’t pick up my friends. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) March 23, 2018

Here’s more on the original report:

While fans around the world eagerly await the possible announcement of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster, a possible disappointing report might ruin any plans some of the fans have. According to a report from Charlie INTEL (a generally reliable source for Call of Duty news), sources have told them that while a remaster is coming – as evidenced by a recent Amazon leak – the game won’t have any multiplayer mode. Also included in their report is the fact that Raven Software won’t be developing the remastered game at all. According to Charlie INTEL, the studio that handled the original Modern Warfare Remaster won’t be involved this time around, with rumors floating that Beenox – the studio that assisted Raven last year – will take charge for this remaster. Obviously, none of this is confirmed yet so it’s okay to take this with a grain of salt, but if there’s no multiplayer mode in the upcoming remaster, that would be a huge choice for Activision to make considering how beloved Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as more information is released.

While not yet announced, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is expected to release later this year.