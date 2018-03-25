PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride Trophies Reveal Gameplay Details, Has a Platinum

March 25, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Details about the PlayStation VR title RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride have been slowly coming out, and now we know even more. According to the game’s trophy list, the rollercoaster title will allow players to build lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight coasters. There’ll also be tasks while riding coasters, such as hitting “every Thundermine on a coaster run,” and missions where players will be graded on their performance.

Check out the full list of RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride trophies below:

Platinum

  • Tycoon
    Collect all other trophies.

Gold

  • Safe Landing
    Complete all mission.
  • Impossible, Even For a Computer
    Destroy a target from 200 meters away.
  • Nailed It
    Hit every Multiplier on a coaster as a x5.
  • Sewer Skulker
    Collect all City collectibles.
  • Trench Skimmer
    Collect all Canyon collectibles.
  • Frequent Flyer
    Ride a lifetime total of 100 miles of track.
  • Master of Engineering
    Obtain a three star rating in all missions.

Silver

  • Pull Up!
    Build a 300 meter stretch of vertical track straight toward the ground.
  • Mile High Club
    Ride every Headspinner once.
  • Batting 1000
    Hit every Thundermine on a coaster run.
  • Octopilot
    Unlock the Kraken Zapper.
  • Sharkitect
    Unlock the Hammerhead Zapper.
  • Devotee
    Ride a lifetime total of 40 miles of track.
  • Juggler
    Achieve a combo chain of 50 targets.

Bronze

  • Initiation
    Build and ride your first coaster.
  • Hobbyist
    Ride a lifetime total of 15 miles of track.
  • Juggernaut
    Build and ride a Heavyweight coaster.
  • Cruiser
    Build and ride a Middleweight coaster.
  • Loyalty Card
    Ride every Easyrider once.
  • Corvette
    Build and ride a Lightweight coaster.
  • Consultant
    Download your first community blueprint.
  • Schematic
    Save your first Blueprint.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride is in development for PlayStation VR.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

