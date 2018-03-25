RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride Trophies Reveal Gameplay Details, Has a Platinum

Details about the PlayStation VR title RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride have been slowly coming out, and now we know even more. According to the game’s trophy list, the rollercoaster title will allow players to build lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight coasters. There’ll also be tasks while riding coasters, such as hitting “every Thundermine on a coaster run,” and missions where players will be graded on their performance.

Check out the full list of RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride trophies below:

Platinum Tycoon

Collect all other trophies. Gold Safe Landing

Complete all mission.

Complete all mission. Impossible, Even For a Computer

Destroy a target from 200 meters away.

Destroy a target from 200 meters away. Nailed It

Hit every Multiplier on a coaster as a x5.

Hit every Multiplier on a coaster as a x5. Sewer Skulker

Collect all City collectibles.

Collect all City collectibles. Trench Skimmer

Collect all Canyon collectibles.

Collect all Canyon collectibles. Frequent Flyer

Ride a lifetime total of 100 miles of track.

Ride a lifetime total of 100 miles of track. Master of Engineering

Obtain a three star rating in all missions. Silver Pull Up!

Build a 300 meter stretch of vertical track straight toward the ground.

Build a 300 meter stretch of vertical track straight toward the ground. Mile High Club

Ride every Headspinner once.

Ride every Headspinner once. Batting 1000

Hit every Thundermine on a coaster run.

Hit every Thundermine on a coaster run. Octopilot

Unlock the Kraken Zapper.

Unlock the Kraken Zapper. Sharkitect

Unlock the Hammerhead Zapper.

Unlock the Hammerhead Zapper. Devotee

Ride a lifetime total of 40 miles of track.

Ride a lifetime total of 40 miles of track. Juggler

Achieve a combo chain of 50 targets. Bronze Initiation

Build and ride your first coaster.

Build and ride your first coaster. Hobbyist

Ride a lifetime total of 15 miles of track.

Ride a lifetime total of 15 miles of track. Juggernaut

Build and ride a Heavyweight coaster.

Build and ride a Heavyweight coaster. Cruiser

Build and ride a Middleweight coaster.

Build and ride a Middleweight coaster. Loyalty Card

Ride every Easyrider once.

Ride every Easyrider once. Corvette

Build and ride a Lightweight coaster.

Build and ride a Lightweight coaster. Consultant

Download your first community blueprint.

Download your first community blueprint. Schematic

Save your first Blueprint.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride is in development for PlayStation VR.

[Source: PSN Profiles]