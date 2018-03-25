RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride Trophies Reveal Gameplay Details, Has a Platinum
Details about the PlayStation VR title RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride have been slowly coming out, and now we know even more. According to the game’s trophy list, the rollercoaster title will allow players to build lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight coasters. There’ll also be tasks while riding coasters, such as hitting “every Thundermine on a coaster run,” and missions where players will be graded on their performance.
Check out the full list of RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride trophies below:
Platinum
- Tycoon
Collect all other trophies.
Gold
- Safe Landing
Complete all mission.
- Impossible, Even For a Computer
Destroy a target from 200 meters away.
- Nailed It
Hit every Multiplier on a coaster as a x5.
- Sewer Skulker
Collect all City collectibles.
- Trench Skimmer
Collect all Canyon collectibles.
- Frequent Flyer
Ride a lifetime total of 100 miles of track.
- Master of Engineering
Obtain a three star rating in all missions.
Silver
- Pull Up!
Build a 300 meter stretch of vertical track straight toward the ground.
- Mile High Club
Ride every Headspinner once.
- Batting 1000
Hit every Thundermine on a coaster run.
- Octopilot
Unlock the Kraken Zapper.
- Sharkitect
Unlock the Hammerhead Zapper.
- Devotee
Ride a lifetime total of 40 miles of track.
- Juggler
Achieve a combo chain of 50 targets.
Bronze
- Initiation
Build and ride your first coaster.
- Hobbyist
Ride a lifetime total of 15 miles of track.
- Juggernaut
Build and ride a Heavyweight coaster.
- Cruiser
Build and ride a Middleweight coaster.
- Loyalty Card
Ride every Easyrider once.
- Corvette
Build and ride a Lightweight coaster.
- Consultant
Download your first community blueprint.
- Schematic
Save your first Blueprint.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride is in development for PlayStation VR.
[Source: PSN Profiles]