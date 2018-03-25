System Shock Remake is Now Expected to Release in Q1 2020

A little more than a month after Nightdive Studios announced that its System Shock remake is on a hiatus, CEO Stephen Kick has revealed that the game is now expected to ship in Q1 2020.

Speaking to PC Gamer at GDC, Kick reiterated that the developers needed to unplug for a little while to reassess things because they weren’t going in the right direction, or at least not in the direction that players would have liked.

“Our intention is to ship exactly the game that was promised, with as much of the features that were promised as we can, in a time frame that will get it out as fast as we can,” explained Kick. “Our expectation is probably Q1 of 2020.”

When PC Gamer asked if the delay would have any financial implications, Kick revealed that publishers are still interested in the remake. “We’ve also had renewed interest from some publishing partners, for whom the more complex and costly game was something of a challenge for them, that this is what they were hoping we would provide and renewed their interest,” he added.

System Shock Remake raised $1.35 million via Kickstarter. The game is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PC Gamer]