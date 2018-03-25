PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Tempest 4000 Out This Week, View the Trophy List

March 25, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Tempest 4000 finally has a release date. The latest title from Jeff Minter and Llamasoft will release on March 28, 2018. In addition to the newly cemented date, the trophy list is also available for the arcade title. Players will be able to earn a Platinum trophy (which has a llama icon), and unlock a bunch of trophies that feature bull puns as their titles.

Check out the full list of Tempest 4000 trophies below:

Platinum

  • Ultra Atarian
    Get all the trophies

Gold

  • UnBULLievaBULL
    Get to level 25 in Pure Mode without jumping
  • Completed
    Finish all game levels
  • Long march
    Reach level 51 in Pure mode
  • Ultra Survival
    Reach level 51 in Survival mode
  • UnstoppaBULL
    Survive to level 25 in Pure Mode with no loss of life
  • Pure skill
    Complete level 1-33 without dying
  • RespectaBULL
    Survive to level 17 in Pure Mode without loss of life

Silver

  • CapaBULL
    Survive to level 9 in Pure Mode without loss of life
  • IndomitaBULL
    Get to level 17 in Pure Mode without jumping.
  • LoveaBULL
    Get 5 or more hearts during warpout
  • Completed Rings Bonus
    Finish one Rings Bonus round
  • Completed Path Bonus
    Finish one Path Bonus round
  • Risky rescue
    Get rescued by AI droid at distance
  • Max lives
    Max out lives counter
  • Halfway there
    Reach level 51
  • Both Worlds
    Enter both Bonus Round types in one game.

Bronze

  • Divinity
    Get the ANGEL bonus powerup
  • DouBULL TrouBULL
    You and the AI Droid both get 25 or more kills on a level
  • Where’s me jumper
    Get to level 9 in Pure Mode without jumping.
  • A good start
    Get to level 16

Tempest 4000 is set to release March 28, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

