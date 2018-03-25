Tempest 4000 Out This Week, View the Trophy List
Tempest 4000 finally has a release date. The latest title from Jeff Minter and Llamasoft will release on March 28, 2018. In addition to the newly cemented date, the trophy list is also available for the arcade title. Players will be able to earn a Platinum trophy (which has a llama icon), and unlock a bunch of trophies that feature bull puns as their titles.
Check out the full list of Tempest 4000 trophies below:
Platinum
- Ultra Atarian
Get all the trophies
Gold
- UnBULLievaBULL
Get to level 25 in Pure Mode without jumping
- Completed
Finish all game levels
- Long march
Reach level 51 in Pure mode
- Ultra Survival
Reach level 51 in Survival mode
- UnstoppaBULL
Survive to level 25 in Pure Mode with no loss of life
- Pure skill
Complete level 1-33 without dying
- RespectaBULL
Survive to level 17 in Pure Mode without loss of life
Silver
- CapaBULL
Survive to level 9 in Pure Mode without loss of life
- IndomitaBULL
Get to level 17 in Pure Mode without jumping.
- LoveaBULL
Get 5 or more hearts during warpout
- Completed Rings Bonus
Finish one Rings Bonus round
- Completed Path Bonus
Finish one Path Bonus round
- Risky rescue
Get rescued by AI droid at distance
- Max lives
Max out lives counter
- Halfway there
Reach level 51
- Both Worlds
Enter both Bonus Round types in one game.
Bronze
- Divinity
Get the ANGEL bonus powerup
- DouBULL TrouBULL
You and the AI Droid both get 25 or more kills on a level
- Where’s me jumper
Get to level 9 in Pure Mode without jumping.
- A good start
Get to level 16
Tempest 4000 is set to release March 28, 2018.
