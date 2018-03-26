Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack Will be Available Tomorrow

Some eagle-eyed PlayStation 4 players have spotted that starting tomorrow, players will be able to purchase a Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack for the popular game. Included in the Starter Pack – which is available for all platforms – is the Rogue Agent Outfit, the Catalyst Back Bling, and 600 V-Bucks. The pack will be available for $4.99, and isn’t limited to new players or anything, so even Fortnite veterans looking for a new skin can pick it up.

Currently, the Starter Pack isn’t available for purchase but was spotted by some PlayStation 4 players on the PlayStation Store. There’s currently no word from Epic on whether or not the pack will be limited or not, so if you don’t want to miss it, make sure you jump on it once it releases.

In other Fortnite news, a brand new limited-time Blitz mode is available in the game now. Here’s more on the limited time offering:

The new Blitz mode is live now for the next couple of days, and includes “lots of loot” and the promise of faster storms, meaning that zones will be closing around players a lot faster than they might be used to. The developers behind the game took to their site to detail thew new mode, but didn’t reveal exactly how long it would be around for. According to Epic Games, the match length in Blitz will be a maximum of 15 minutes, meaning there’s going to be a lot of fighting going on and a very fast storm. The game will start with the storm already closing in on the island, and loot availability has been tweaked, meaning players will be finding a lot of great gear as they run from the storm.

Fortnite is available now.