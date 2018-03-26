Ikaruga PS4 Version Revealed By German Ratings Board

A new listing on the German ratings board USK has revealed that an Ikaruga PS4 version is on the way. There’s little to go off beyond that, but the game will be self-published by developer Treasure. Ikaruga is of course a classic shoot ’em up that originally released in arcades in 2001, and has since been released on Dreamcast, Gamecube, Xbox 360, and PC.

For more on the Ikaruga PS4 port, check out the feature set of the recent Steam version (which will likely be identical):

Ikaruga is a vertical shoot ’em up that features an unique polarity-switching gameplay. Switch the ship’s polarity and “get hit and absorb” enemy bullets!

Achieve High Score with the chain bonus! Features The player ship, all enemies and bullets are black or white.

Player’s polarity can be switched at will.

Player’s polarity can be switched at will. Your ship can absorb enemy bullets of the same polarity.

Filled energy goes to fire powerful homing lasers! (Release Power)

Filled energy goes to fire powerful homing lasers! (Release Power) Defeat 3 enemies in a row of the same polarity and get the chain bonus!

Building up high scores feels like a puzzle game?

Building up high scores feels like a puzzle game? Spectacular 3D graphics. Fast and smooth game play.

2 Players game (Local) and

Double Play Mode: You can play 2 Players game with one controller.

Double Play Mode: You can play 2 Players game with one controller. 5 levels. Tactical level design and boss battles.

3 difficulty levels: EASY, NORMAL, HARD.

Change your tactics depending on the difficulty.

Change your tactics depending on the difficulty. 2 Game modes: ARCADE, PROTOTYPE (not hidden).

Replay data save is available.

You can also download them from the Leaderboards.

You can also download them from the Leaderboards. Vertical screen mode support.

You can also play the game like a side-scrolling shooter by rotating only the game screen.

Ikaruga is in development for PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gematsu]