A Live-Action Street Fighter TV Show is in the Works

The team behind the Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist webseries will get another crack at the fighting game franchise. Deadline broke the news that the creative team of Joey Ansah, Jacqueline Quella and Mark Wooding had teamed up with Entertainment One on a new Street Fighter television series. The show will be inspired by Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, and will be centered around four of the series’ iconic characters: Ryu, Ken, Guile, and Chun-Li.

“Street Fighter is a global tour de force franchise, having garnered immense worldwide commercial success and built a vast devoted fanbase that has only grown through its 30 year legacy,” said eOne president and chief content officer for film, television and digital Mark Gordon. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Joey, Jacqueline and Mark, who are already so deeply connected to this brand, to bring this adored story to television audiences everywhere. A particular strength of Street Fighter is the wide range of ethnically diverse characters and powerful women featured in the game. It will allow us to build an inclusive and engaging TV universe.”

“After a long search, guided by the team behind Assassin’s Fist, we are delighted to be partnering with a company with the outstanding TV experience of Mark Gordon and eOne,” said Street Fighter executive produver Yoshinori Ono. “They have the credentials to help us launch a faithful adaptation of Street Fighter as a major TV series.”

We’ll have more on the upcoming Street Fighter television series as the story develops.

[Source: Deadline]