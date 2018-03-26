New Rumor Suggests MediEvil Remaster Will Include Sequel

The upcoming MediEvil remaster is still being worked on by Sony, but if a recent rumor by a Walmart employee is correct, we might be seeing more than just the original game getting the remastered treatment. According to an employee from Target and Walmart on Twitter, not only will preorders for the game begin next month on April 19, but the remaster will also include MediEvil II as well as the original game.

For those out of the loop, here's what we learned last night:

-MediEvil PS4 is to become available for pre-order on 4/19 according to Walmart and Target.

-MediEvil PS4 may ALSO include MediEvil II according to one Walmart rep.

-We're likely to see a reveal at PAX East on the 5th. — Resurrect Fortesque 💀 (@SaveMediEvil) March 25, 2018

It’s important to note that as of now, this is strictly just a rumor and shouldn’t be taken as anything, but in this day and age it wouldn’t be surprising to see more retailers leak information on upcoming games. As always, we’ll make share more information as it develops, so be sure to stay tuned.

For more on the upcoming MediEvil remaster, check out the bio for the main character of the game:

Name: Sir Daniel Fortesque Origin: Much like a modern day games journalist, Sir Daniel Fortesque loved to spin tales, telling fanciful stories that made him seem brave and noble. Unfortunately for him, the king actually believed him, and chose Fortesque to lead an army against the evil necromancer Zarok. Just as the great battle began, an arrow hit Fortesque in the eye, making him the first casualty. While the ‘good’ side won, the king was embarrassed by how his general had died and told everyone of how the knight went down fighting, after killing many a demon. A 100 years later Zarok returns, plunging Gallowmere into darkness and raising the dead. In doing so, he accidentally resurrects Fortesque (now a skeleton), who is forced to try to be an actual hero.

The MediEvil remaster is currently slated for a 2018 release.

[Source: Wccftech]