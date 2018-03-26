New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Latest Tekken 7 Crossover is Tranquilo

Another Tekken 7 crossover is in the works. This time it stars the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naitō and Devil Jin. The rebellious pro wrestler is a natural fit for the game, and the corrupted imagery of Devil Jin seems perfect. Now if only Daryl was in the game…

The Devil Jin crossover has inspired a ton of new clothing including hats, wristbands, t-shirts, and a pretty sweet looking hoodies. This follows the trend of past New Japan Pro Wrestling crossovers, which previously starred Kenny Omega and the ace himself, Tanahashi.

Check out the NJPW Naitō Tekken 7 trailer below:

For more on the fighting game, here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about Tekken 7 when it released earlier this year:

Tekken 7 remains an addicting technical fighter that constantly beckons you for just one more round. There are so many moves for each character, mastering even one complete move set will take nothing less than complete dedication. While it doesn’t feel as though Namco Bandai has done much to innovate in the genre from the surface, those who prefer Tekken’s brand of fighting than those of Capcom’s or NetherRealm’s will be in for a treat. Fans of the series will feel right at home, while those looking to ease their way into the series will find a lot to chew on. All that being said, Tekken 7 is a formidable entry into the fighting genre, and will provide hundreds of hours of fun for fans and newcomers alike. Just be prepared to learn a lot of new stuff.

Tekken 7 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.