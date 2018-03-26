Action MMO TERA Launches Next Week on PS4

En Masse Entertainment has announced that TERA, the upcoming action MMO designed for consoles, will release for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week on April 3. Players looking to get a jump start on the game can pick up the Founder’s Pack tomorrow, which includes a full week of early access and a variety of in-game items for $29.99.

You can check out a new trailer for TERA below:

For more information on the upcoming TERA, check out some of the features of the game below:

TERA brings true action combat into a high fantasy MMORPG setting. Players explore a vast world where their combat skills are put to the test against deadly Big Ass Monsters (BAMs). They’ll need to actively dodge out of the way of incoming attacks, study enemy attack patterns, and execute precise skill combos to take them down! Lock-On System: An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen.

An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen. Classy Controls: Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don’t like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout.

Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don’t like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout. Combat Effective UI: The game’s user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items.

The game’s user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items. Streaming Features: Players can easily broadcast TERA instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support.

Players can easily broadcast instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support. Communication is Key: Players can communicate directly with fellow party members via native voice chat support or they can opt out of chat if they prefer at any time.

TERA will release on April 3, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.