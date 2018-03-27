New Call of Duty: WWII DLC Out Next Week, Includes New Maps and More

Today, Sledgehammer Games announced the second DLC Pack for Call of Duty: WWII. Titled The War Machine, the DLC will add three new multiplayer maps, a new War mode map, and a new Nazi Zombies map. The DLC will launch first on PlayStation next week on April 4, and in it, players will get to fight through an iconic battle at Dunkirk, travel through a secret German V-2 rocket facility, and also explore Egypt as they duke it out against other players.

The first new map of the multiplayer mode is Egypt, which will see players racing through the ruins of Giza as they fight against the pyramids. The second map, Dunkirk, takes place on the infamous French beaches that housed one of the most well-known battles in World War II history. The final map, V2, is takes place on a rocket testing facility in Germany. As far as the war mode goes, Operation: Husky will take place during the Allied invasion of Sicily, and will actually introduce aerial dogfighting into the game for players.

The final new addition to the DLC, The Shadowed Throne, is a Nazi Zombies map that is centered in the “heart of Nazi Germany” and centers around Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson as they descend into madness. For more on the upcoming DLC, check out below for a brief description of some of the maps:

Operation Husky Operation Husky, whose namesake referred to the Allied invasion of Sicily, is centered on an Allied action to etrieve intelligence on the locations of sensitive German targets in the ports of Palermo and Naples. In this exciting new War mode offering, players will gather intel, transmit it to HQ, and then take to the skies to clear the area of enemy fighter planes in order to make way for Allied bombers. The Shadowed Throne The Shadowed Throne brings our heroes into the heart of Nazi Germany to confront a desperate and evil regie. Berlin is burning, and Doktor Straub’s monstrous army is hellbent on purging his city of the Allied invaders. Join Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson on their descent into madness in a city warped with terror, blood, and war, as Nazi Zombies steps out from the shadows of history.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.