Destiny 2 Update 1.1.4 Patch Notes Use the Word ‘Increase’ 56 Times, It’s Time to Go Fast

The long awaited Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 is finally here. Known internally as the “go fast update,” Bungie is using this opportunity to buff nearly every weapon and ability in the game. They studio has been teasing this huge balancing change for a couple of months, and we can finally dive into the nitty-gritty details to see just how improved everything is going to be.

The Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 patch notes have the word “increase” in some form 56 times throughout the text. By contrast, “decrease” only appears nine times, and four or five of those are actually used in a positive context (decreased cool downs, decreased flinch, etc.). This also doesn’t include variations of phrases that indicate buffs, such as scaled up, added, and of course, buffed.

Obviously the contrast of buffs to nerfs are wildly in favor of improving weapons and abilities rather than sanding them down. Bungie is finally happy with embracing more of the oddities and personality spikes that come from interesting weapon usage or ability mechanics. They don’t want to take those cool hero moments away from players. In fact, the studio wants players to experience more of those.

Nothing is left behind. The latest update buffs weapons, mods, perks, abilities, and class specific movement and jumps. Unique Nightfall strike rewards have been added for players to chase. The Crucible brings back Destiny 1’s 6v6 with Iron Banner, not to mention a number of other friendly changes that make PVP a better experience overall. Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 is the single biggest balancing update since Destiny 2 launched and the studio wanted to prove it could deliver. You can dive into the full patch notes for yourself below.

Destiny 2 Update 1.1.4 Patch Notes

Strikes Nightfall strike unique rewards Possible rewards include Legendary weapons and Exotic accessories Drop rates increase in likelihood based on score thresholds

Strike repetition reduction Players will no longer see the same strikes back-to-back in strike playlists

Challenge Card Increased the Power handicap maximum from 40 to 45

Fixed an issue where “Tree of Probabilities” wouldn’t end immediately after Valus Thuun’s death if he was killed very quickly

Fixed an issue where players could respawn below the boss fight of “A Garden World”

Fixed an issue where vehicles were not rewarding points when destroyed

Fixed an issue where Orbs granted points in public areas Other Exotic repetition reduction Protections were put in place that prevent back-to-back duplicate Exotics from Exotic Engrams

Fixed an issue where some emblems were not displaying what statistic they track

Prometheus Lens correctly appears in the Exotic weapon collection for players who acquired the item from Xûr without owning Curse of Osiris

Reduced interaction time for patrol beacons and activity totems from 3 seconds to 1 second

Fixed an issue where applying or previewing a shader on an item would return players to the top page of the shader inventory Sandbox Weapons Pulse Rifles Increased PvE damage for all Pulse Rifles by 16% Increased rate of fire for adaptive and high impact Pulse Rifles Adaptive: from 360 rpm to 390 rpm (+8.3%) High Impact: from 320 rpm to 340 rpm (+6.3%) Increased base damage for adaptive, high impact, and rapid-fire Pulse Rifles Adaptive: from 14.5 to 16 (+10.3%) High Impact: from 16 to 18 (+12.5%) Rapid-Fire: from 12 to 12.5 (+4.2%) Increased precision multiplier for lightweight Pulse Rifles from 1.5x to 1.6x (+6.7%) Decreased precision multiplier for adaptive Pulse Rifles from 1.55 to 1.475 (-5.8%) Design Note: This keeps precision damage close to where it is now, when you factor in the base damage and rate of fire buffs above. This puts most of the buff into body shots, but in the end, this still increases precision damage overall.

Scout Rifles Increased PvE damage for all Scout Rifles by 15% Increased base damage for high impact Scout Rifles from 37 to 40 (+8.1%)

Hand Cannons Increased PvE damage for all Hand Cannons by 15% Precision Hand Cannons deal 0.15x more precision damage, increasing from 1.5x to 1.6x (+6.6%) Increased hip fire accuracy when using controllers on console and PC by 33% Increased ADS accuracy when using controllers on console and PC by 25%

Sidearms Increased PvE damage for all Sidearms by 15% Increased hip fire accuracy; reduced cone by 20% Increased ADS accuracy; reduced cone by 12% Increased inventory (allowing more reserve ammo to be stored) Increased range falloff start by +1 m Increased ADS movement speed

Submachine Guns Increased PvE damage for all Submachine Guns by 10% Set optics to 1.3x Increased inventory (allowing more reserve ammo to be stored)

Linear Fusion Rifles Increased PvE damage for all Linear Fusion Rifles by 50% Increased aim assist Decreased flinch multiplier

Shotguns Increased PvE damage for all Shotguns by 35% Increased inventory (allowing more reserve ammo to be stored) Increased aim assist on SUROS precision Shotguns

Sniper Rifles Increased PvE damage: By 20% for yellow bar enemies By 40% for red bar enemies Increased precision damage, which now scales with the weapon’s rate of fire Changed from 2.5x for everything to 3.0x at the lowest rate of fire up to 3.5x at the highest rate of fire Increased aim assist Increased inventory (allowing more reserve ammo to be stored)

Grenade Launchers Increased blast radius Drum-Fed Grenade Launchers: +0.5 m One-Shot Grenade Launchers: +1.0 m

MIDA Mini-Tool Decreased the MIDA Mini-Tool’s optics to match other Submachine Guns Prevented the stacking of Lightweight and the MIDA Mini-Tool’s Lightweight perks Adjusted player movement speed to match the MIDA Multi-Tool

Auto Rifles Decreased range by 10 for all precision Auto Rifles Decreased aim assist for all precision Auto Rifles

Perks Scaled up PvE damage for the following perks: High Impact Reserves From 1.12x to 1.30x (+16%) Kill Clip From 1.33x to 1.53x (+15%) Rampage From 1.33x at 3 stacks to 1.65x while at 3 stacks Also increased duration from 3 seconds to 3.5 seconds

Dragonfly Buffed damage From 50 to 65 (+30%) +30% additional damage against combatants Updated FX

Explosive Rounds Decreased PvE Explosive Rounds damage multiplier by 15% Increased PvE damage for the base weapons to compensate for this decrease

Grave Robber Reloads 50% of the magazine instead of 30%

Timed Payload Splits damage 55/45, explosive/direct instead of previous split which was more direct damage

Abilities Increased Super regeneration rates from 6:40 minutes to 5:00 minutes

The output of every increment of the Mobility stat, from 2 – 10, has been increased allowing for a significant boost in player speed

Vanishing Step (invisibility upon dodging) and Vanish in Smoke (Smoke Bomb invisibility) Dodging remains unchanged and still breaks both aim assist and projectile tracking for the duration of the actual dodge The invisibility granted by Vanishing Step no longer breaks aim assist or projectile tracking in PvP (unchanged in PvE) Increased the duration of invisibility granted by Vanishing Step by 1 second Increased the duration of Smoke Bomb invisibility by 1 second

Increased the movement speed of “melee Supers” (Fist of Havoc, Sentinel Shield, and Arc Staff) While these Supers are active, sprint speed is automatically set to the fastest possible sprint speed (no additional perks needed) Characters automatically sprint when you request forward movement Increased movement acceleration to reach max speed almost instantly

Titan Increased the distance the player travels with an untargeted airborne shoulder charge attack (Shield Bash, Seismic Strike, and Hammer Strike) back to 4.5 m

Lift Strafe Lift Increased top speed of Strafe Lift Catapult Lift Increased the initial horizontal acceleration gained from activating Catapult Lift Increased the amount of time Catapult Lift can be active to allow for more control

Hunter Arc Staff Increased the speed of the Arc Staff dodge animation Increased the speed of all Arc Staff attack animations For Arc Staff Super cast animation and all Arc Staff melee attacks, reduced the amount of time you’re locked in animations before you can move or attack Increased the AoE range of all Arc Staff attacks

Warlock Glide Overall Increased the initial extension of vertical speed gained from activating Glide to allow for quick, on-demand bursts of speed Strafe Glide Increased the top speed of Strafe Glide Greatly increased the horizontal acceleration of Strafe Glide to allow for more in-air maneuverability Increased Strafe Glide’s max height to match the other vertical movements Burst Glide Greatly increased the top speed of Burst Glide (higher than Strafe Glide’s top speed) Balanced Glide Recalibrated Balanced Glide to gain some of the added speed of Burst Glide and some of the added horizontal acceleration of Strafe Glide. Design Note: Our intent is for Balanced Glide to have some of the properties of both Burst and Strafe Glide without being as potent as either version.

Dawnblade Decreased the cost of throwing sword projectiles with the Daybreak Super, allowing for one additional throw Increased the Super duration extension gained from the Everlasting Flames perk (~+20%) The buff granted by the Swift Strike melee ability now removes all in-air accuracy penalties while active Decreased the Icarus Dash cooldown from 10 seconds to 6 seconds Increased the grenade and melee energy that Heat Rises gives you per kill from 10% to 16%

Fixed an issue where players could throw infinite numbers of Nova Bombs in Mayhem Mods Mods that affect ability regen rates (i.e., for grenades, melee, and class abilities) now have increased output (16.667% per mod). They still cap at 3 mods (50% regen rate). Crucible Weekly Featured Playlist (Rumble, Mayhem, Iron Banner) Each week we will rotate among Rumble, Mayhem, and Iron Banner playlists in the Crucible

Crucible repetition reduction Enabled repeat map protection for Quickplay, Competitive, and Iron Banner playlists

Quitter penalties Incomplete matches in Competitive Crucible playlists will now result in a warning or temporary (30 minute) suspension from Competitive and Osiris Competitive playlists

Added invisible physics and kill volumes to keep players inside the intended playable area on a number of maps.

Iron Banner Now features 6v6 Time limit is 12 minutes Score limit is 125 points Respawn time is 7 seconds All Control Zones start off neutral Additional Guardians (max of 3) in a zone increases capture speed Emperor’s Respite has been removed from the Iron Banner Control playlist Power ammo Recurring side crate respawn times reduced from 90 seconds to 45 seconds Initial side crate respawn times reduced from 90 seconds to 30 seconds

Crucible gameplay/ammo improvements Quickplay (Clash, Control, Supremacy) match length has been extended to 10 minutes, with score limits adjusted accordingly

All modes Increased assist and kill credit time from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds Increased Super energy granted to players for both kills and assists Players who are defeated while carrying Power ammo will lose all of their Power ammo and drop 50% of it on the ground as a brick This brick is visible to all players, and anyone can pick it up The brick expires after 30 seconds The brick requires a full .25-second interaction instead of a passive walkover This interaction can be interrupted if the player takes damage

Quickplay All modes Match length has been extended to 10 minutes, with score limits adjusted accordingly Respawn time for all Quickplay game modes has gone down from 5 seconds to 2 seconds Recurring side crate respawn times reduced from 90 seconds to 60 seconds Neutral crates for Clash/Supremacy are unchanged The player Super display has been removed from the HUD Players can still access this information in the death screen and while in Nav Mode (when their Ghost is out) The player Super display remains unchanged in Competitive

Control Reduced initial side crate Power ammo respawn times from 90 seconds to 30 seconds Changed the amounts of Super energy players get for capturing zones Players on the capturing team get slightly less than before Players participating in the capture itself get 2x that amount

Clash/Supremacy Initial side crate Power ammo respawn times reduced from 90 seconds to 60 seconds

Competitive (Includes Trials of the Nine) All modes Tracker is now turned off Design Note: This is to enable more flanking and expression of individual power.

Survival Reduced recurring neutral crate respawn times from 75 seconds to 45 seconds Reduced respawn time to 7 seconds

Countdown Reduced recurring side crate respawn times from 60 seconds to 45 seconds Lowered revive lockout time from 20 seconds to 7 seconds Players no longer lose revive tokens on death

Crucible Power Ammo Crates Rockets Now: 1 rocket Was: 2 rockets

Drum-Fed Grenade Launchers Stays at 4 grenades

Single-Shot Grenade Launchers Now: 6 grenades (may be capped by weapon inventory size) Was: 4 grenades

Sniper Rifles Now: 6 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 6

Shotguns Now: 5 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 4

Slug Shotguns Now: 6 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 4

Fusion Rifles Now: 5 bursts Was: (variable) 4–5 shots based on mag size

Wardcliff Coil Stays at 1 volley

Swords Now: 6 swings Was: 30% of total Energy, capped at 9 swings

Linear Fusion Rifles Now: 4 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 6

The Prospector Now: 8 grenades Was: 4 grenades

Legend of Acrius Now: 4 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 4

Tractor Cannon Now: 6 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 4

The Colony Stays at 4 shots

D.A.R.C.I. & Borealis Now: 8 shots Was: (variable) 2 mags, capped at 6



We’ll be diving into this update to see just how the numbers translate into gameplay, but just from watching the short developer commentary video at the top of the page, the changes are noticeable. Which part of Destiny 2 update 1.1.14 are you most excited for? Now that this final big update is in the wild, expect to hear from Bungie soon on what’s next for the massive shared-world shooter. It’s only a little more than a month until Expansion 2’s projected release date.

[Source: Bungie]