New PlayStation Discount Code Offer Live – Get 20% Off Store Purchase

Yet another PlayStation Store discount code deal is live. This time the promotion is Far Cry 5 themed, and players will have to watch a video for Ubisoft’s latest first-person shooter over at the PlayStation Live website to get it. The promotion expires today, so players will have to do it soon. The code is valid through April 30, 2018. So while it’s a limited amount of time, players should be able to find something they want to purchase by then.

Here’s all of the fine print for the 20% off PlayStation discount code:

Far Cry 5 – 20% off PlayStation Store Quest This quest is open to 18+ w/ PSN account. Quest ends 3/27/2018 or until supplies last. Code valid in US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Paraguay, Honduras, Bolivia, Uruguay, Nicaragua. Expires 4/30/2018. Receive 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™Store on PS4 or the online store (store.playstation.com). Does not apply to transactions made at PlayStation™Store on PS Vita, or in-game. Some exclusions apply, including but not limited to PlayStation memberships, pre-orders, and rental video content. Code must be redeemed at checkout and discounted transaction completed before 11:59 PM PT on April 30th 2018. Voucher code is not redeemable for cash or credit and may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced if lost stolen, or damaged. Reward 20% off one transaction made at PlayStation™ Store. Code valid through April 30th, 2018. Some Exclusions Apply. Watch the “Far Cry 5 – Countdown to Launch at PlayStation Store

Let us know if you’re going to take advantage of the PlayStation discount code, and what game you’ll be picking up due to it in the comments below!