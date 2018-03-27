PlayStation Store Global Update – March 27, 2018

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine: DLC Pack 2 ($14.99)(out 4-10)

Extinction ($59.99)(out 4-10)

Extinction Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 4-10)

PSVR Games

ARK Park ($49.99)

Lunar Stone: Origin of Blood ($9.99)

PS4 Demos

A Way Out

PS4 Games

Alchemist’s Castle ($2.99)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle with Bonus ($59.99)

Bit Dungeon Plus ($6.99)

Bridge Constructor Stunts ($9.99)

Far Cry 5 – Digital Standard Edition ($59.99)

Far Cry 5 – Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Far Cry 5 – Digital Gold Edition ($89.99)

HITMAN™ – Spring Pack (Free)

Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition ($59.99)

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes Bundle ($59.99)

LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle ($74.99)

Lunar Stone: Origin of Blood ($9.99)

Minefield (Free)

MLB The Show 18 ($59.99)

MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

MLB The Show 18 MVP Edition ($69.99)

MX vs ATV All Out ($49.99)

Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM ($59.99)

Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Poker Mega Pack ($44.99)

South Park: The Video Game Collection ($79.99)

TERA: Founder’s Pack ($29.99)

TERA: Founder’s Pack Supreme ($99.99)

TERA: Founder’s Pack Ultimate ($149.99)

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 ($49.99)

A Way Out ($29.99)

Where are my Friends? ($5.99)

World of Warriors ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Attack on Titan 2 DLC ($3.49 and up)

Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 5 ($4.99)

Chess Ultra: Isle of Lewis chess set ($3.49)

DOA5LR ‘237 DLC + 30 characters + Story + BGM’ Set ($52.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Stamps: Girls Pack ($1.99)

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack ($9.99)

Far Cry 5 Season Pass ($29.99)

Far Cry 5 Silver Bar Packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $49.99 for 7,250)

Fortnite Battle Royale – Starter Pack ($4.99)

Gravel Free car Acciona (Free)

Injustice 2 Infinite Transforms ($9.99)

Killing Floor 2 DLC ($2.49 and up)

MLB The Show 18 Stub packs ($0.99 for 100 and up to $99.99 for 150,000)

Monster Energy Supercross – Monster Energy Cup ($5.99)

Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Season Pass ($19.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET SAO Costume & Weapon Pack ($2.99)

TERA EMP Packs ($9.99 for 1000 and up to $99.99 for 12,000)

TERA: Elite Status (30 days) ($14.99)

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 Assorted DLC (Free and up)

PS Vita Games

Bit Dungeon Plus ($6.99)

