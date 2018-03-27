PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PS4 Messages Not Working Currently

March 27, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

ps4 messages not working

In a shocking development, there are currently some issues with the PlayStation Network. Thankfully this isn’t impacting games online as of yet, but currently users find themselves unable to send messages through PSN. Those that attempt to use the messages functionality are greeted with an error message (pictured above): WS-37505-0.

While Sony has an error code look-up website, typing in this error gives no results. Instead it just says that “We couldn’t find a matching error. Please check and try again.” So, that’s not exactly helpful in solving the issue. That means players will just have to wait until things are resolved on Sony’s end for things to get better.

Likewise, Sony’s status site for the PlayStation Network says that everything is currently working. That site isn’t always the best way to figure out if there’s a problem, though. We’ll make sure to keep players updated if anything changes with the PS4 messages not working.

In the meantime, let us know if you’re experiencing the issue. Are PS4 messages not working for you? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to commiserate with fellow PlayStation 4 owners.

Tags:
Far Cry 5 Makes Fun of Previous Games’ Obsession With Towers
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings Review – Saccharine (PS4)
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.