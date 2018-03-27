Read the Far Cry 5 update 1.03 patch notes

Far Cry 5 Update 1.03 Live Now, Fixes Arcade Issue

Far Cry 5 update 1.03 is now live for players to download. The latest patch for the first-person shooter fixes the game’s Far Cry Arcade mode. Previously players “were locked into the multiplayer lobby because of a Host Migration issue,” but that is no longer the case. That’s all it does, though, so those looking for bigger changes will have to wait.

Check out the Far Cry 5 update 1.03 patch notes below:

Far Cry Arcade – Players were locked into the multiplayer lobby because of a Host Migration issue.

For more on the recently released first-person shooter, check out our Far Cry 5 review . Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say about March’s biggest release:

In addition to the cooperative campaign, Far Cry Arcade can be played in both co-op and competitive multiplayer (as well as solo for designated solo/co-op maps). While play, create, share isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Far Cry, Far Cry Arcade has an impressively intricate map editor that allows players to create their own maps, both for PVE challenges and PVP competitive matches. The early review period doesn’t yet have anything noteworthy, but I did play through some cool concepts that showcased a number of different moving parts that can be controlled by the creator. This mode will be entirely dependent on the community to drive success, but Ubisoft has provided a brilliant platform to get them started. Far Cry 5 takes steps forward by upping the stakes with a sinister villain and bold new setting, while also stumbling backwards with its non-linear approach and separation of character progression from the world. A silent protagonist and convenient MacGuffin undermine the imposing nature of The Father and Eden’s Gate, though I still think Joseph Seed is the best Far Cry villain yet. Clear effort went into making sure Far Cry in America would work, as well as giving the player a lot of freedom. Those pieces came at the expense of meaningful progression and solid narrative structure to fully support the ominous cast. It handles the balance between goofy and serious clumsily, leaving me not quite sure which it wants to be more. For both better and worse, Far Cry 5 is a far cry from those that came before, though it’s still a lot of fun to play.

Far Cry 5 update 1.03 is available now.