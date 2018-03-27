Square Enix Announces New Studio, Led by Final Fantasy XV Director

Square Enix has announced today the establishment of Luminous Productions, a Tokyo-based studio led by COO and head of studio Hajime Tabata, who also directed Final Fantasy XV. The studio was built with the express purpose of developing brand new AAA titles as well as “bringing innovative games and other entertainment content to a global audience.”

Not only will the studio be helmed by Tabata, but he will also be bringing other staff from the creative team behind Final Fantasy XV. As it stands, the official website for the studio is up now, but doesn’t list much beyond some thoughtful and inspirational quotes about creation and philosophy. According to the company, an official announcement will be made in mid-2018 regarding what the new project for the team will be, so make sure to stay tuned for any announcements.

In the meantime, make sure to check out our review of Final Fantasy XV, which you can find a snippet of below:

The best parts of Final Fantasy XV are not unfolding the epic story, completing side quests, or your first summon (although that is pretty damn cool), but the bonding of these four friends as they try to survive being hunted by the empire. I often preferred watching Ignis drive the team instead of fast traveling because of the interactions between the friends. It’s a blast checking out the photos Prompto took during the day around the campfire. It’s heartwarming listening to the team tease one another, especially when Noctis takes on yet another fetch quest. You can’t help but smile when Noctis celebrates with a teammate after executing a linked attack. FFXV may be a grand epic about saving the world from evil, but at its heart, it’s about the incredible bonds of friendship, true friendship. This isn’t some party that came together unexpectedly because the world is coming to an end; these four have been friends since they were kids. It doesn’t matter that Noctis’ friends are his guard now, because you know they would be protecting him all the same if they weren’t guards or if he wasn’t the prince. Final Fantasy games of the past have had numerous touching moments, but none have been quite like this.

Stay tuned for more information on Luminious Productions.

[Source: Gematsu]