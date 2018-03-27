Street Fighter 5 Darkstalkers DLC Costumes Announced

Street Fighter V Getting Darkstalkers Costume DLC

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is about to get more stylish. Capcom announced today that Street Fighter V Darkstalkers DLC costumes are on the way for three characters: Menat, Juri, and Urien. Menat will wear a Khaibit costume, while Juri and Urien will take inspiration from Lilith and Donovan, respectively. Each costume will cost $3.99, and will be released April 3, 2018.

Here’s how Capcom describes the three costumes:

Khaibit Costume (Menat) – Darkstalkers fans may be wondering what a Khaibit is as it’s not the name of any playable character. If you guessed it draws inspiration from the mummy Anakaris, you’d be correct! The Khaibit first appeared in Darkstalkers 3 as Anakaris’ partner who can be seen in certain animations, especially during Pharaoh Decoration. Later, Khaibit became a secret character in Capcom Fighting Jam Midnight Bliss. Lilith Costume (Juri) – A portion of energy that was split from Morrigan by Belial and sealed. After 300 years, the separated energy formed another consciousness called Lilith. Being a cheerful succubus, Lilith’s goal was to reunite with Morrigan in order to continue her existence. Donovan Costume (Urien) – Donovan Baine is half-vampire and half-human. Following a horrific event, which caused his vampire side to take control and drink the blood of everyone in his village, he devoted himself to Buddhism. In the Darkstalkers series, he travels with a little girl called Anita, who wields mysterious supernatural powers.

Check out all of the new Street Fighter V Darkstalkers DLC costumes below:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition contains all of the Season 1 and 2 DLC characters. It also includes an Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, and new V-Triggers for the entire roster. It’ll be available as a free update for existing owners (although they won’t get DLC they don’t own) or can be purchased for $39.99.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Mode is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.