The Swords of Ditto LocoRoco Crossover Event Announced

Developers Onebitbeyond have announced that their upcoming game The Swords of Ditto will feature a PlayStation 4-exclusive crossover event with LocoRoco when the game launches next month on April 24. The game focuses on offering players individual “micro adventures” throughout their journey, making each run that a player does different than the last.

You can check out a trailer for the crossover event below:

According to the developers, the crossover event will have players entering a secret cave and wrangling up all of the loose LocoRocos while also defending themselves against Moja Troop baddies. For more on the upcoming The Swords of Ditto, check out a brief description of the game below:

The Swords of Ditto creates a series of unique, compact adventures for a new hero every 100 years in a seemingly never-ending struggle against the evil Mormo. Players will awaken as one of the chosen adventurers and wield the legendary sword of the land through a dangerous and ever changing overworld, diabolical dungeons, secret lairs, and ascend Mormo’s tower to face off with the evil witch herself. Retrieve powerful new toys, slap on perk stickers, and complete side quests to fill out your inventory as each new run is different from the last. The only constant is the sword itself as experience and power gained for the sword in each adventure carries over to the hero’s successor. Take down Mormo and the world is a happier, brighter place but failure puts Ditto and its poor citizens into a dark, crumbling version of their world. The Swords of Ditto is a “micro adventure” which means each individual adventure will be a small, focused experience that has players experience a new version of the world with each run. The land of Ditto has been under siege by the evil Mormo as far as anyone can remember, thriving and crumbling depending on the hero of each era’s success against the forces of darkness. Take down Mormo and the world is a happier, brighter place. Fail and Ditto and its poor citizens descend into a dark, crumbling version of their world.

The Swords of Ditto will release on April 24, 2018.