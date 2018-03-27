The Witcher 3 HDR Support Patch for PS4 Pro Has Been Delayed

Fans have been anticipating an upcoming patch for the PlayStation 4 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that will introduce HDR support for the PlayStation 4 Pro. Unfortunately, while the update is still in the works, it seems that the team behind it has hit some snags along the way.

.@witchergame PS4 Pro HDR patch is still very much in development. Due to the fact that we've discovered some additional bugs along the way, we need more time to finish it. We don't want to compromise the quality of the update, so we would like to ask you for a bit more patience. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 27, 2018

Community lead for CD Projekt Red Marcin Momot has recently taken to Twitter (above) to discuss the upcoming patch. According to him, the PS4 Pro HDR patch is still “very much in development,” but due to the discovery of some additional problems and bugs along the way, the team needs more time to finish it. In the meantime, Momot asks that fans be patient until the team can get the update to the proper quality.

Back in 2017 when the patch was formally announced, it seemed like the team at CD Projekt Red was trying to emulate a then-recent patch to the Xbox One X version of the game. For more on that update and what it (and the PS4 Pro) update will likely include, check out below:

CD Projekt Red has already said an upgrade patch that will introduce HDR support will be released for the PlayStation 4 Pro as well. The list of changes for the Xbox One X can be found below, but no word on if they will appear on the PS4 patch for certain: 2 new graphic modes: 4K Mode and Performance Mode

support for 4K resolution

HDR support

enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering

higher resolutions textures

dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p to 4K)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now.

[Source: Gamepur]