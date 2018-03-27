Utawarerumono Zan Action Game Announced for PlayStation 4

Aquaplus has finally revealed the new Utawarerumono game they are working on in the latest Weekly Famitsu and Dengeki PlayStation magazines. This game is titled Utawarerumono Zan (the latter word means Slash), and it will be an action game. The characters confirmed appearing in this game so far are Kuon, Haku, Nekone, and Ougi from the Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Mask of Truth games.

The magazines had interviews with Aquaplus president and Utawarerumono producer Naoya Shimokawa regarding this Utawarerumono Zan action game. This game will have new graphics and a lot of playable characters. The team is trying to add as many characters as possible. They are also producing the BGM in a different way from before; if past Utawarerumono games had a movie-like soundtrack, Zan‘s music will feel more like belonging to a game as the rhythm should fit an action game better. Players will be able to enjoy the story of this game in the same way they’re watching a TV anime show.

Shimokawa also noted that Zan is just a part of multiple Utawarerumono projects they are going to work on. He confirms that Aquaplus is also working on a new Utawarerumono RPG at the same time. Although he has three main titles as the basis—which are Lullaby to the Fallen People, Mask of Deception, and Mask of Truth—he wants to delve into the world further by covering other parts such as the prelude story before the first game or the interlude between the first and second games.

Utawarerumono Zan is currently under development for PlayStation 4 and will be released in Japan sometime in 2018.

[Source: Ryokutya]