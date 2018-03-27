Super Robot Wars X Trophies Reveal Endings, Has a Platinum
Super Robot Wars X is set to release this week in Japan, but its English release in Southeast Asia isn’t until April 26, 2018. We don’t have to wait that long to see the game’s trophy list, though, as a new listing has revealed new information about the game’s story and endings.
Check out the Super Robot Wars X trophies below:
Platinum
- X-Master
Obtain all Trophies.
Gold
- Overseer of Two Stories
View endings for both male and female protagonists.
- Emblem Collector
Collect all 5 Emblems.
- Vault Master
Bought all power parts (excluding Recommended) from the Vault and upgrade Magic Customization to Grade 6.
- SR Point Hoarder
Obtain 51 SR points.
Silver
- The Challenger
Complete Chapter 1 during replay.
- War is Over
Complete the Game.
- Pilot Trainer
30 pilots achieve Ace Pilot status.
- Tuner
Earn a Custom Bonus for 30 units.
- Once in a Lifetime
Deal 50,000 damage to a single enemy in one battle.
- Money Kaiser
Earn 100,000 funds in one battle.
- Top Gun
Any pilot achieves Great Ace status.
- Five in a Row
Any unit completes a Multi Action 4 times in a turn. (Controlling other units in between is okay.)
- Peak Production
Unlock all power parts (excluding Recommended) in the Vault.
- Skill Collector
Create 30 types of Skill Programs.
Bronze
- The Long Road to Peace
Complete Chapter 1.
- The Chosen Path
Protagonist makes a choice at a crossroad.
- Protector of Ende
Clear a scenario after eliminating all enemies and acquiring Ende’s Amulet.
- The Meaning of Od
Clear a scenario after eliminating all enemies and acquiring Ende’s Eye.
- Ace Pilot
Any pilot achieves Ace Pilot status.
- Custom Bonus
Any unit acquires a Custom Bonus.
- Break Time
View an Interruption Message.
- War Medal
Acquire an Emblem.
- Mental Fortitude
With an ally unit sortied in a map, collect all Spirit Commands listed in the overall command Search.
- One Pilot Army
Any ally pilot destroys at least 10 enemy units in a single stage.
- Full Count
Max out any pilot’s ExC.
- Magical Implement Developer
Buy any power part (excluding Recommended) from the Vault.
- Top-Secret Mission
Complete a secret scenario.
- A New Resolution
Use the Spirit Command Resolve.
- Routing the Enemy
Any enemy pilot gains 50 Morale.
- My First Skill Program
Any pilot learns a Skill Program.
- Dogma Apprentice
Achieve Grade 1 or higher in Magic Customization.
- Dogma Activate!
Use the Individual Command Dogma.
- Vault Scenario
View a Vault Scenario.
- Fiery Spirit
Any pilot uses Spirit Commands Valor and Soul simultaneously.
- Counterpunches
Retaliate with a Counter attribute weapon at least 5 times in one stage.
Super Robot Wars X releases March 29 in Japan. An English version will come out April 26, 2018 in Southeast Asia.
[Source: PSN Profiles]