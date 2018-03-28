Free 2018 April PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

April 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Mad Max, Trackmania Turbo

Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus games for April 2018 will include Mad Max, Trackmania Turbo and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in April. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on April 6, so players still have time to redeem games like Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank, Legend of Kay, Claire: Extended Cut and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on April 6, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on April 6, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem March’s line-up of titles.

