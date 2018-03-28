PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates  •  Slideshow

April 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Mad Max, Trackmania Turbo

March 28, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Free 2018 April PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus games for April 2018 will include Mad Max, Trackmania Turbo and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in April. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on April 6, so players still have time to redeem games like Bloodborne, Ratchet & ClankLegend of KayClaire: Extended Cut and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on April 6, 2018 in North America and Europe:

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe

These titles will become available on April 6, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem March’s line-up of titles.

What do you think of the April 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

Also, make sure to check out this week’s PlayStation Store sales if you haven’t.

