The Latest Battlefield 1 Update is Out Now, Check Out What’s Changed

Just in time for the upcoming Easter weekend, Battlefield 1 has a brand new update out today filled with bug fixes and various improvements. Titled the Easter Update (of course), the biggest improvement in it focuses on bloom adjustments, which should dampen some aspects of the game make certain areas seem less bright and overexposed as they play.

Alongside the improved brightness settings in the game, Electronic Arts has also promised more stability on all platforms, improved matchmaking on the Battlefield 1 Apocalypse maps, and also enabled a Mid-Round Team Balancer that will help balance out teams that have a disproportionate amount of players:

Enabled a Mid-Round Team Balancer, following the below criteria: There are 10 or more players in the server.

There must be a mid-round change to the player count in the match.

If the team sizes differ by at least 3 players, an imbalance will be indicated and after 30 seconds the teams will be rebalanced.

Players will be evaluated by the amount of score they have contributed and duration of time they have been on the team – the higher in both criteria will lessen, or remove, your chances of moving.

If a player is moved by the Mid-Round Team Balancer, they will not be moved a second time.

Players in parties will not be moved.

Players in squads are less likely to be moved.

The Mid-Round Team Balancer will wait until a player has lost their life before switching teams; if a player is already in the deploy screen when the balancing occurs, they would need to deploy and lose their life before being moved.

For more on the update, make sure to check out the full notes for it below:

STABILITY AND MATCH EXPERIENCE Improved stability on all platforms.

Improved matchmaking into Battlefield 1 Apocalypse maps. MAPS AND MODES Improved visibility when looking outside while standing indoors. We have addressed the following maps: Amiens Ballroom Blitz Sinai Desert Verdun Heights Soissons Lupkow Pass Galicia Tsaritsyn Heligoland Bight

Improved the balance of Volga River in the Red Tide Operation.

Fixed an issue where players were able to reach unintended rooftops in Amiens.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter invisible collision after destroying bridges on Amiens.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter invisible collision when existing the fort on Monte Grappa.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter invisible collision near the D capture flag in Fao Fortress.

Fixed the fidelity of some trees on the River Somme map. UNLOCKS AND PLAYER JOURNEY Corrected the rarity grade of the PTFO weapon skins to Legendary.

Corrected the rarity grade of the Incarcerator weapon skin to Distinguished.

Fixed an issue where the Reaper Affliction would trigger a constant grunting sound effect while the player was taking damage. UX AND UI Fixed an issue where long Platoon names sometimes would run out of the Best Squad list.

Fixed an issue where the Howell Automatic Rifle Grenade HE gadget was missing an icon.

Fixed an issue where the Doughboy M1911 occasionally would not display in the Customize screen.

Fixed an issue where the Trench Clearer skin on the M1909 would not appear in the Customize screen.

Fixed the thumbnail for the Battle of Festubert skin on the Automatico M1918.

Fixed an issue where players who are using VOIP were not being indicated on the End of Round screen.

Fixed an issue where the map voting images for London Calling: Scourge and London Calling: Raiders did not appear.

Fixed an issue where the Operation name remained on screen when entering the Best Squad screen.

Fixed an issue where the player would not return to the Globe after canceling the matchmaking initiated through the “Join Any Operation” button.

Fixed an issue where the capture progress indicator would display the incorrect color when planting explosives at the telegraph in Frontlines.

Fixed an issue where various weapons were missing components when viewing them in the Modify screen on the front-end menus.

Fixed an issue with z-fighting (two graphical objects occupying the same coordinates, making the game engine show both in a flickering way.) This appeared on the magazine of the Autoloading 8.25 Extended when viewing it in the Modify screen with the Battle of Cote 304 skin equipped.

Fixed an issue where the rarity indication colors were missing for Distinguished and Legendary skins when opening the Assault Edition Class Battlepack.

Battlefield 1 is available now.