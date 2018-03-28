Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Coming to the West in September

Taking to the official Dragon Quest Twitter account this morning, Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age would be officially releasing for PlayStation 4 and PC on September 4, 2018 in North America and Europe. To celebrate, they shared the opening movie from the game on Twitter, along with a link to preorder the Western versions of the game.

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to PS4 and Steam on September 4, 2018, in North America and Europe! Pre-order today: https://t.co/0s4g5Q1Afa #DQXI #DragonQuest pic.twitter.com/kCEQN975aP — Dragon Quest (@DragonQuest) March 28, 2018

Featuring the art of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama with music by Koichi Sugiyama, Dragon Quest XI was a massive hit in Japan, selling millions of copies and having fans across the world dying to play. Now, players won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the title. For more on the upcoming release, check out a brief description of the game below courtesy of last year’s announcement of a Western version:

Fans of great stories, captivating art and alluring music are certain to rejoice with today’s announcement from SQUARE ENIX® that DRAGON QUEST® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be coming to the West next year. The highly anticipated latest entry to the beloved DRAGON QUEST video game franchise follows the adventure of a hero who must solve the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charming cast of supporting characters. DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will offer a world of adventure, exploration and instances of heroism— all brought to life by the character art of famed manga artist Akira Toriyama and the memorable music of composer Koichi Sugiyama.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will release on September 4, 2018.