Fate/Extella Link Adds Berserker Lancelot and Caster Gilles de Rais from Fate/Zero

Marvelous and Type-Moon have just made a new character announcement batch for their upcoming Dynasty Warriors-like Fate action game, Fate/Extella Link. After adding two more Servants from Fate/Grand Order—Arjuna and Darius III—last week, this time they are adding two Servants from Fate/Zero. They will finally accompany Iskandar who was considered as the sole Fate/Zero representative in the first trailer‘s returning roster from Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

One of the new Servants revealed today is Lancelot, the popular Berserker who can use any kind of weapons—from a simple pillar, machine guns, to even a fighter jet—with his Noble Phantasm, Knight of Owner. We can expect confrontations between him and not only Artoria Pendragon but also Gawain as fellow Knights of the Round Table.

And the other new Servant who fills the Caster class slot is none other than Gilles de Rais. He mainly fights by summoning water monsters with Prelati’s Spellbook. While he is shown interacting with Artoria Pendragon again in his reveal trailer, it will be interesting to see how Jeanne d’Arc (Joan of Arc), who also appears in this game, will interact with him.

This leaves just one last new Ruler-class Servant remaining, which will be unveiled next week on April 4 at the same hour (18:00 JST / 10:00 BST / 05:00 EDT / 02:00 PDT). Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

[Source: Marvelous]