Read the FIFA 18 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

FIFA 18 Update 1.11 Makes Changes to Ultimate Team, View Patch Notes

FIFA 18 update 1.11 is now available to download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The latest patch brings several changes to the game’s Ultimate Team mode, including some key bug fixes. For example, “FUT Champions Channel replays, for matches that ended early and resulted in a DNF, were sometimes incorrectly displaying which player received the loss,” but that has been corrected. Now the replays should work as intended as the visual issue has been fixed.

Check out the FIFA 18 update 1.11 patch notes below:

Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team: FUT Champions Channel replays, for matches that ended early and resulted in a DNF, were sometimes incorrectly displaying which player received the loss. This was purely a visual issue on the FUT Champions Channel screens, and had no bearing on the results of the actual match.

The goals were visually missing from the pitch if the Net Shaping settings had been changed to something different than those used by the player’s active Stadium.

The ‘Camera Target’ buttons, displayed when watching a FUT Champions Channel replay, were displaying as controller buttons when using a keyboard.

The ‘Toggle Tabs’ buttons, displayed on the FUT New Items screen, were displaying as controller buttons when using a keyboard. They are now also clickable when using a mouse.

Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation: Changes to the Arsenal Tula banners displayed in game.

Changes to the Club America kits, crests and banners displayed in game.

[Source: Electronic Arts]