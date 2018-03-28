Get a Feel of New Gundam Breaker Gameplay With This Three Minute Long Video

Still hot from yesterday‘s new information batch and release date confirmation for New Gundam Breaker, Bandai Namco has today uploaded a new official gameplay trailer for the game. Curiously enough, even though this trailer is published in the Japanese channel, it uses footage from the English version.

This three-minute-long video has the player using a stock Unicorn Gundam in a Desert map that has a pyramid on it. Accompanied by two heroine characters Yui Mikagura and Chinatsu Kamisaka, the player’s Team Blue faces off against the opposing Team Red which is led by a rival character named Shiroi. The basic objective in New Gundam Breaker is to rack up more points than the opposing team, which are collected by completing side quests such as recovering parts scattered around the field or destroying a number of neutral force units.

This gameplay trailer also shows that although the player’s mech can be customized on-the-go and its body parts can be removed by enemy attacks, it can be reverted back to the original setting by activating Burst after the circular gauge at the bottom-left HUD has filled out. This stage culminates with a boss battle against Hashmal, the large Mobile Armor which appeared in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

New Gundam Breaker will be released for PlayStation 4 and Steam worldwide on June 22. Note that the Japanese PS4 version will be out one day earlier on June 21.

[Source: Bandai Namco]