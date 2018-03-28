Compare the PC and PS4 Pro Versions of Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

With Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom now out for players to experience, fans are still trying to find out anything on the upcoming game that they might not have seen prior. With the full game out to analyze, the tech group Digital Foundry has released a video detailing the differences in the PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, and PC versions of the game.

The 10-minute video (above) does an outstanding job breaking down Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom on every base and enhanced console. When it comes to the video output of all four consoles and the PC, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re enjoying the game or simply looking for more information, make sure to give it a watch.

For more on Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, make sure to check out our review of the new title. Check out a snippet below:

Ni no Kuni II is pure magic. It consistently surpassed my expectations, being bigger than I could have imagined. New pieces were constantly fitting themselves into place, and just when I thought the puzzle was complete, the border would expand. More than 40 hours later, the edges were still unfolding, both in narrative revelations and expanding gameplay capabilities. It’s easy to get lost in every face of this perfectly-paced multifaceted gem. I felt welcomed into Evan’s kingdom of Evermore, and I made it my new home as I took part in the unfolding adventure. Ni no Kuni II is a near-perfect RPG and deserves every bit of the attention that it demands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is available now.