PlayStation VR Gets a Permanent $100 Price Cut, PSVR Camera Bundle Starts at $299

If you’ve been waiting for a lower price to get your hands on (and head in) a PSVR headset, you can stop waiting. Beginning on March 29, the PlayStation VR Camera Bundle will be available for $299. That’s a $100 price cut from the previous retail price of $399. This is a permanent price cut for the headset too, not just a sale.

Since its launch back in October 2016, developers have created made more than 300 PSVR games available, from small indie titles, to triple-A first and third-party virtual reality games like Skyrim VR, Resident Evil VII, and Doom VFR.

In a press release about the cut, Sony said, “With the attractive new price point, SIE will further expand the PS VR platform along with the great line-up of exciting VR games and revolutionary experiences, delivering PlayStation as the best place to play to users worldwide.” It wasn’t stated if the price reduction will apply to every PSVR package and bundle, but it would be an odd move on Sony’s part to reduce the base bundle and leave all others at a higher price.

It’s no surprise the headset is receiving a new price point. Sony has been supporting PlayStation VR more eagerly than many of their other peripherals, and making it more affordable 18 months after release is a great way to sway potential buyers that have been on the fence until now. Sony saw a lot of success with the popular temporary price cut they announced back in February. That move was likely in preparation for this new price point to see if the 25% reduction could help move even more units.

This year has already seen some great PlayStation VR titles like Moss, but the rest of 2018 is packed with great games like London Studios’ Blood and Truth, Ubisoft and Elijah Wood’s Transference, and of course Media Molecule’s Dreams, which will have VR support.

Are you planning on picking up a headset with the new PlayStation VR price cut?

[Source: SIE]