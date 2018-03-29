The Latest God Eater 3 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New God Eaters

Earlier today, Bandai Namco revealed a bunch of new gameplay information for the upcoming God Eater 3, and officially revealed that the game will be launching on PlayStation 4 and PC when it launches. The newest trailer for the game, which can be found below, highlights how players will be searching the Ashlands for Ash Aragami. The trailer also teases Adaptive God Eaters, and two new types of God Arcs, the Biting Edge and Ray Gun.

You can check out the brand new trailer below:

For more information on some of what was found in the trailer, check out above for a brand new gallery of images from the game, and below for a brief description on the Ashlands and Ash Aragami, as well as the new God Arcs and God Eaters:

Ashlands and Ash Aragami – Many regions of the world, known as the Ashlands, have become uninhabitable, forcing humanity to live in underground shelters called Ports. Within the Ashlands are fierce new Ash Aragami such as Anubis and Ra, which provide the ultimate challenge for God Eaters. Adaptive God Eaters – These new God Eaters are closer to Aragami than God Eaters in the past, making them stronger and deadlier in combat, while also resistant to the Ashlands deadly air. One of these new Adaptive God Eaters is Hugo Pennywort. Hugo is quick-witted and a man of action, making him a substantial leader. The protagonist and Hugo grew up together and consider each other brothers. New God Arcs – The Biting Edge God Arc is a dual bladed weapon that focuses on quick slashes and stabbing attacks. The Ray Gun can provide an extremely strong ranged attack provided it is timed correctly. GOD EATER 3 also introduces the Engage System and Accelerator Trigger. The Engage System is activated when team mates stay close to each other during missions to help promote close team work when striking Aragami. The Accelerator Trigger is a new passive skill that are activated with certain requirements such as performing a perfect guard.

God Eater 3 is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and PC.