New Trailer for Jurassic World Evolution Reveals Release Date, Shows More Gameplay

Frontier Developments has revealed a brand new trailer for Jurassic World Evolution today in celebration of the game officially getting a release date. The game, which is available for preorder now, will launch on June 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The trailer does a pretty good job of showing off how players will feel as they build the park of their dreams, as it features not only dinosaurs roaming about, but some aspects of park building as well.

You can check out the full trailer for the game below:

In other recent Jurassic World Evolution news, Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the game, helping guide players throughout their journey of building the perfect dinosaur habitat. For even more on the upcoming game, check out below for a brief description of the upcoming title:

Jurassic World Evolution tells an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic World film franchise. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World. Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when “life finds a way.”

Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.